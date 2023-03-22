Allworth Financial LP Buys 5,324 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $224.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

