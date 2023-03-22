Allworth Financial LP Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 231,914 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,877,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.41.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

