Allworth Financial LP Has $5.11 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

