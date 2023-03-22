Allworth Financial LP Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 566.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

