Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

