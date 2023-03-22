Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,487 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.51 and its 200 day moving average is $303.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $293.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

