Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,208 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

