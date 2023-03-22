Allworth Financial LP Sells 222,360 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,360 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.10% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

