Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM) Insider Alasdair Cooke Purchases 1,725,218 Shares of Stock

Alma Metals Limited (ASX:ALM – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Cooke purchased 1,725,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,702.62 ($13,894.37).
Alma Metals Price Performance
Alma Metals Company Profile
Alma Metals Limited engages in the exploration of metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Briggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry copper project that comprises three exploration permits for minerals covering a total area of approximately 241 square kilometers located in Queensland Australia.
