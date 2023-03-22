Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

