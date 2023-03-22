Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

