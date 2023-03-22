Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Thomas Amos Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) insider Thomas Amos purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$11,750.00 ($7,885.91).
Ambertech Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.
Ambertech Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Ambertech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About Ambertech
Ambertech Limited distributes high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes home entertainment solutions to dealers; distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.
Featured Articles
