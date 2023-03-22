American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) SVP Thomas Beckett Sells 3,500 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,500 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $13,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,321 shares in the company, valued at $139,835.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $24.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 189,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About American Public Education

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

