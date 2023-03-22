Analysts Set Expectations for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 13.7 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 100,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 798,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 292,330 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.