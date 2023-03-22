Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Prologis (PLD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently:

3/21/2023 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2023 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2023 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2023 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Prologis Inc alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.