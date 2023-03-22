Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 17th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently commented on APLE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.