Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,572,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 2,732,340 shares.The stock last traded at $12.17 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

