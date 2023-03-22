Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 2,700 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$26,325.00.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE ORA opened at C$9.75 on Wednesday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.49 and a twelve month high of C$13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Aura Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

