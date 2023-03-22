Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 18,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$10,260.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, January 18th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 7,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.56. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.