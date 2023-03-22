Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 646 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 278,773 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in AbbVie by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

