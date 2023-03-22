Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Dudley Kingsnorth Purchases 100,000 Shares

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Rating) insider Dudley Kingsnorth acquired 100,000 shares of Australian Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$26,300.00 ($17,651.01).
Australian Rare Earths Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 10.39.
About Australian Rare Earths
Read More
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.