Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Rickie Pobjoy Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Rating) insider Rickie Pobjoy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$23,500.00 ($15,771.81).
Australian Rare Earths Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 7.76.
Australian Rare Earths Company Profile
