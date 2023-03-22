Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.

Ayro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Ayro has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ayro by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ayro by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

