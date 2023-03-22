Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow Sells 3,036 Shares

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 3,036 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.34, for a total transaction of C$22,284.24.

TSE:BLDP opened at C$7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.02. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$15.69.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

