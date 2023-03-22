Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,001 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,627,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.94.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.