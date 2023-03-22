Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

VZ stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

