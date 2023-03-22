Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

