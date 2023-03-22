Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AerCap by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 153,181 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $10,831,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in AerCap by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.