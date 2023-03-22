Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,088 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1,596.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 163,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 128,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 99,536 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

