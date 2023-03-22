Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 621 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

