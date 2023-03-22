Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,685 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

