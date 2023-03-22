Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 174,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.