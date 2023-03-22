Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 275.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

