Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 882.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869,859 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

