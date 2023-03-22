Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 6.0 %

SCHW stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.