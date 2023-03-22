Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

