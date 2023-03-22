Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $171.75 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

