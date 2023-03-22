Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $283.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.39 and its 200 day moving average is $262.27. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

