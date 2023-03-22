Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,303 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

