Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P) Insider Daniel Moss Buys 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4PGet Rating) insider Daniel Moss acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($19,798.66).

Beforepay Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56.

About Beforepay Group

(Get Rating)

Beforepay Group Limited provides pay-on-demand services through mobile applications in Australia. The company provides finance to individuals by way of pay advances. Beforepay Group Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

