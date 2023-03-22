Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P) Insider Daniel Moss Buys 100,000 Shares

Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P – Get Rating) insider Daniel Moss acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($19,798.66).
Beforepay Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56.
About Beforepay Group
