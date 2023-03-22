Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson Sells 2,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$14,300.00.

Patrick Melanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Patrick Melanson bought 1,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$2,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Patrick Melanson sold 1,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total transaction of C$4,810.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Patrick Melanson sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$23,814.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Patrick Melanson purchased 4,201 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,200.51.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.90. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$3.10 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

