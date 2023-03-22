BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $662.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.85.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

