Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Acquires 100,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 100,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,232.50.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BAU stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.10. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

