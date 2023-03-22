Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 172.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

NYSE BXP opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

