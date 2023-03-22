Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 172.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Boston Properties Price Performance
NYSE BXP opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
