Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Breedon Group Price Performance

LON BREE opened at GBX 73.20 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.57. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.70 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.40 ($1.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,047.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Breedon Group

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,882.84). In related news, insider Carol Hui purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,438.29). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,705 ($27,882.84). 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Breedon Group

BREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.13) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.67 ($0.99).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Further Reading

