Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Up 5.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.93 and last traded at $42.91. 78,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 473,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

