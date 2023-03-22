Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $636.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.