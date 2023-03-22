Brokers Issue Forecasts for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MLTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.