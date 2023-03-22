Brokers Issue Forecasts for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of SMAR opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $83,227,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 89.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $42,273,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

