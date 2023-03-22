Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

LULU stock opened at $298.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

